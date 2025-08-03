Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Insider Buys £8,625.75 in Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) insider John Kingman bought 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.92) per share, for a total transaction of £8,625.75 ($11,449.10).
Barclays Price Performance
Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 356.65 ($4.73) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 336.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 309.36. Barclays PLC has a one year low of GBX 196.44 ($2.61) and a one year high of GBX 376.35 ($5.00).
Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported GBX 11.70 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 6.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 39.1062802 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barclays
About Barclays
Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Barclays
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Is PG&E an AI Power Play? Why Options Traders Are Betting Big
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/28 – 08/01
Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.