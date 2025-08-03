Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Insider Buys £8,625.75 in Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) insider John Kingman bought 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.92) per share, for a total transaction of £8,625.75 ($11,449.10).

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 356.65 ($4.73) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 336.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 309.36. Barclays PLC has a one year low of GBX 196.44 ($2.61) and a one year high of GBX 376.35 ($5.00).

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported GBX 11.70 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 6.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 39.1062802 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 395 ($5.24) to GBX 410 ($5.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 340 ($4.51) to GBX 355 ($4.71) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Barclays to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 360 ($4.78) to GBX 366 ($4.86) in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.04) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 384.20 ($5.10).

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barclays

About Barclays

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.