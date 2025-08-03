Nathan James McLean Imlach Acquires 228 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 817 ($10.84) per share, for a total transaction of £1,862.76 ($2,472.47).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 1st, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 231 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 878 ($11.65) per share, for a total transaction of £2,028.18 ($2,692.04).

On Friday, May 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 264 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 824 ($10.94) per share, for a total transaction of £2,175.36 ($2,887.39).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Down 2.5%

MAB1 stock opened at GBX 790 ($10.49) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 836.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 795.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £457.86 million, a PE ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52 week low of GBX 528 ($7.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 924 ($12.26).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.26) price objective on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Thursday, July 24th.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

MAB is one of the UK’s leading consumer intermediary brands and specialist networks for mortgage advisers.

Through its partner firms known as Appointed Representatives (ARs), MAB has approximately 2,000 advisers providing expert advice to customers on a range of mortgage, specialist lending, protection, and general insurance products.

Featured Stories

