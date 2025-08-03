Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Insider Buys £16,484.18 in Stock

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) insider Tamara Ingram acquired 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,626 ($74.67) per share, with a total value of £16,484.18 ($21,879.72).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Down 0.9%

RKT opened at GBX 5,623.27 ($74.64) on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a one year low of GBX 4,064 ($53.94) and a one year high of GBX 5,722 ($75.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,122.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,086.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported GBX 141.20 ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reckitt Benckiser Group had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reckitt Benckiser Group plc will post 331.2110727 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,700 ($75.66) to GBX 6,000 ($79.64) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($70.35) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, July 21st.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

At Reckitt, we protect, heal and nurture. We are the company behind some of the world’s best known and most trusted Health and Hygiene consumer brands.

Delivering for a cleaner, healthier world requires strong brands with a global footprint. From Dettol, Lysol, Durex, Finish, Harpic and Vanish, Mucinex, Nurofen, Gaviscon, Veet and Strepsils, consumers love and rely on our brands to care for their families, as they have done for over 200 years.

We use our scientific expertise and deep human understanding to develop solutions to help people improve their lives – that is why over 30 million Reckitt products are sold each day worldwide.

At Reckitt, we’re all making a real difference to people all over the world, every day.

