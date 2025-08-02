The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,781 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 12,685 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 18,254.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $116.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $209.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.70.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

