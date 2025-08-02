Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,254 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,679 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 12,685 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 18,254.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.70.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of DIS opened at $116.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $209.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

