Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 1,174 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 1,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total transaction of $4,706,944.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,176 shares in the company, valued at $89,876,426.56. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,493.60. This represents a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,079 shares of company stock valued at $14,423,221. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $709.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $669.82 and a 200-day moving average of $610.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $437.37 and a 1-year high of $737.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $217.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

