Aviso Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Aviso Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,096 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 474.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $280.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.90.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $221.94 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $242.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

