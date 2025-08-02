Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.3% of J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $72,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.88.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1%

PG stock opened at $150.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $149.91 and a 52 week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.14%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.