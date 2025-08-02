United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Buys Shares of 20,700 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Centennial Bank AR boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 435.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,595. This trade represents a 96.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of TFC opened at $42.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.13. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.68%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

