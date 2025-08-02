Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,089,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,036,485,000 after purchasing an additional 93,409 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ecolab by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,549,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $831,744,000 after purchasing an additional 200,612 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ecolab by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,129,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,201,000 after purchasing an additional 514,944 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,993,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,438,000 after purchasing an additional 165,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,517,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $589,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ecolab from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Baird R W upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.71.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $260.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.47. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.62 and a twelve month high of $274.17. The company has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 13.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,313.75. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

