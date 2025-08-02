Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,857 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.13% of Motorola Solutions worth $95,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,030,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,400,980,000 after buying an additional 334,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,868,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,704,000 after buying an additional 256,707 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $718,422,000 after buying an additional 210,662 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,432,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,133,000 after buying an additional 101,411 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 43,787.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,785,000 after buying an additional 1,081,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $437.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.62. The firm has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.95. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $388.90 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 160.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares in the company, valued at $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.67.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

