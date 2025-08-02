Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,403,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,905 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.45% of Valero Energy worth $185,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15,395.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,355,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,950 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $98,376,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,077,000 after purchasing an additional 529,513 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,864,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,151,000 after purchasing an additional 525,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,938,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $973,119,000 after acquiring an additional 429,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Evercore ISI began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.47.

Valero Energy Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $133.17 on Friday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $155.12. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.33%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.