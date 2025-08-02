R Squared Ltd Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

R Squared Ltd trimmed its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $437.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $418.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.95. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $388.90 and a 52 week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,618.72. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

