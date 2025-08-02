Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,262,000 after buying an additional 37,282 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Melius Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Melius upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.1%

CAT opened at $428.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.32. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $441.15. The firm has a market cap of $202.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.43%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.