Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC Takes $457,000 Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.4% of Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 26,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Castellan Group increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 114.6% during the first quarter. Castellan Group now owns 32,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,349 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:PG opened at $150.65 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 18.95%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.