Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,153,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400,622 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.27% of Pfizer worth $383,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Mirabaud & Cie SA lifted its position in Pfizer by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA now owns 12,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 969.2% during the 1st quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Pfizer by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,645,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,694,000 after acquiring an additional 13,224 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE opened at $23.49 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $133.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. HSBC reduced their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

