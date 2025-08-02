Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd decreased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $18,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 202.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 282,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,540,000 after acquiring an additional 189,021 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 273.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 379.0% in the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 2.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $228.02 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $236.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.27. The company has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Will Hims & Hers Fall Along With Novo Nordisk?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Play It Cool: Why Comfort Systems USA Is a Hidden AI Winner
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Rocket Lab Reports Next Week: Here’s What Investors Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.