Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd decreased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $18,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 202.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 282,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,540,000 after acquiring an additional 189,021 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 273.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 379.0% in the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $228.02 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $236.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.27. The company has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3161 per share. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

