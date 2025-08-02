Head-To-Head Survey: Citigroup (NYSE:C) & EFG International (OTCMKTS:EFGXY)

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) and EFG International (OTCMKTS:EFGXY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.7% of Citigroup shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citigroup and EFG International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citigroup $170.76 billion 1.00 $12.68 billion $6.77 13.57 EFG International N/A N/A N/A C$0.14 96.52

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than EFG International. Citigroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EFG International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Citigroup and EFG International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citigroup 0 5 10 0 2.67 EFG International 0 1 0 0 2.00

Citigroup currently has a consensus target price of $96.54, indicating a potential upside of 5.11%. Given Citigroup’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Citigroup is more favorable than EFG International.

Profitability

This table compares Citigroup and EFG International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citigroup 8.44% 7.29% 0.57% EFG International N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. EFG International pays an annual dividend of C$0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Citigroup pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EFG International pays out 128.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Citigroup has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Citigroup is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Citigroup beats EFG International on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citigroup

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions. The Markets segment offers sales and trading services for equities, foreign exchange, rates, spread products, and commodities to corporate, institutional, and public sector clients; and market-making services, including asset classes, risk management solutions, financing, prime brokerage, research, securities clearing, and settlement. The banking segment includes investment banking; advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, and corporate defense activities; and corporate lending, which includes corporate and commercial banking. The U.S. Personal Banking segment provides co-branded cards and retail banking services. The Wealth segment provides financial services to high-net-worth clients through banking, lending, mortgages, investment, custody, and trust product offerings; and to professional industries, including law firms, consulting groups, accounting, and asset management. The company was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About EFG International

(Get Free Report)

EFG International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, wealth management, and asset management services. The company offers investment solutions, including discretionary mandates, structured products, and trading services; wealth planning and trust services; credit and financing services, such as Islamic, property, and investment financing; and eBanking services, including mobile banking and security services. It also provides other banking services consisting of custody, foreign exchange and treasury, and trading services, as well as accounts and cards, and metals; and supports independent asset managers to set up private label funds. The company operates in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, and the Middle East. EFG International AG was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.