R Squared Ltd Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,950 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.06.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $125.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.71 and a 1-year high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

