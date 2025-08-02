Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 375 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 84.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total transaction of $530,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 373,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,470,351.48. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO opened at $138.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.39.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

