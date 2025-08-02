Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 317 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $176.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.87. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $163.33 and a 12-month high of $251.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $199,607.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,194.25. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $213,643.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,077.23. This represents a 19.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

