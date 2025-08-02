MONECO Advisors LLC Has $866,000 Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $203,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 526.6% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.1% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 186.7% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Trading Down 0.6%

GE opened at $269.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.44. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $274.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

