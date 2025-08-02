Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Sells 830 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,813,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,582 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,126,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,975 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,282,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,955,000 after buying an additional 448,666 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,773,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,390,000 after buying an additional 636,430 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.60.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

