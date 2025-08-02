Joel Adams & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Joel Adams & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.1% of Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.25.

Apple Trading Down 2.5%

AAPL opened at $202.38 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 172.48% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

