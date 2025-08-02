Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Whalen Wealth Management Inc.

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.0% of Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $202.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.77. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 172.48%. Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

