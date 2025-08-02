Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of Amgen by 304.5% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Amgen by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 0.6%

Amgen stock opened at $296.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.87. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $339.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 86.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.27.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

