Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 449 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,214 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,546,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,078 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,287,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,101,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,027 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,570,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,544,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,939 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,757,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,364,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,021,394 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,191,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,707 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $92.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $116.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.97 and its 200 day moving average is $94.15. The company has a market cap of $117.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.