Barings LLC Has $9.25 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,102 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 13,607 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $92.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $117.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $116.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.15.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

