Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 694 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.7% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24,450.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,215,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,596,000 after buying an additional 7,185,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,580,000 after buying an additional 4,842,582 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,948,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,536,000 after buying an additional 4,559,147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,813,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,201,000 after buying an additional 3,363,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,382.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,030,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,509,000 after buying an additional 2,825,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.33 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99. The company has a market cap of $402.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.60.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

