AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.9% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 73,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,248.4% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 64,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,561,000 after purchasing an additional 59,925 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 20.9% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 28,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $195.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a market cap of $344.75 billion, a PE ratio of 92.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.17. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.81 and a 12-month high of $218.66.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 518.10% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 279.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.81.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

