Reviewing Moody’s (MCO) and Its Competitors

Moody's (NYSE:MCO) is one of 153 publicly-traded companies in the "FIN – MISC SVCS" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Moody's to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Moody’s has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moody’s’ competitors have a beta of 5.19, meaning that their average stock price is 419% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Moody’s and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moody’s 1 6 10 0 2.53 Moody’s Competitors 637 2695 4179 157 2.50

Profitability

Moody’s presently has a consensus price target of $538.80, suggesting a potential upside of 7.48%. As a group, “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies have a potential upside of 12.68%. Given Moody’s’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Moody’s has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Moody’s and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moody’s 29.18% 60.73% 15.47% Moody’s Competitors -11.33% 1.39% -1.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moody’s and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Moody’s $7.31 billion $2.06 billion 42.59 Moody’s Competitors $17.46 billion $313.43 million -113.14

Moody’s’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Moody’s. Moody’s is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Moody’s pays an annual dividend of $3.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Moody’s pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 43.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Moody’s has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.1% of Moody’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of shares of all “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Moody’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of shares of all “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Moody’s beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Moody’s Company Profile



Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets. It also offers credit research, credit models and analytics, economics data and models, and structured finance solutions; data sets on companies and securities; and SaaS solutions supporting banking, insurance, and know your customer workflows. The Moody’s Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as structured finance securities. The company was formerly known as Dun and Bradstreet Company and changed its name to Moody’s Corporation in September 2000. Moody’s Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

