Private Advisor Group LLC Has $292,000 Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,435.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DKS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital set a $215.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 2.4%

DKS opened at $206.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.37 and a 52 week high of $254.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.33.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.37. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 38.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $374,509.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,962.25. This trade represents a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 9,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 87,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,872,270. This trade represents a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,866 shares of company stock valued at $11,462,773 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.