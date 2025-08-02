PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PTC and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.14.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $318,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,960. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PTC opened at $212.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.88. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.38 and a fifty-two week high of $219.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $643.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.12 million. PTC had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 17.09%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

