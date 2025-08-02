J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG owned 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $29,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 49,248.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,114,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,824 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,447,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,886,000 after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,344,000 after purchasing an additional 209,549 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 17.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 610,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,463,000 after purchasing an additional 92,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 484,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,793,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $501.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.74 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $522.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.09.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.91%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $4.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $534.71.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

