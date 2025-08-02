Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Mirabaud & Cie SA

Mirabaud & Cie SA reduced its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Mirabaud & Cie SA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,241,000 after purchasing an additional 35,730 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $491,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 13,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.61.

Danaher Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:DHR opened at $197.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $279.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.49 and a 200-day moving average of $202.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

