Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $151.45 Million Position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 696,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 660,014 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.15% of American Tower worth $151,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 388,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,252,000 after buying an additional 46,009 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.5% during the first quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 363,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,585,000 after buying an additional 85,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.3% during the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 231,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,487,000 after buying an additional 27,194 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.88.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $212.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.32. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 77.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 247.27%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

