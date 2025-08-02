R Squared Ltd Has $517,000 Position in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

R Squared Ltd raised its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 526.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,555,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,358 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,952 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,469,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,917 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,294,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,760,000 after purchasing an additional 443,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 23.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,055,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,225,000 after purchasing an additional 776,331 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNC shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.31.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Centene Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $48.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $248,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,840. The trade was a 39.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

