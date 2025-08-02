R Squared Ltd Grows Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

R Squared Ltd boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 177.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 421.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 28,468 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,497,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34,634 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNF. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Shares of FNF opened at $56.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average of $58.78. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.35). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

