Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Has $3.40 Million Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 2.4% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,774,000 after acquiring an additional 28,635 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 35,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Medtronic by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $89.31 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $96.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 78.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.19.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

