Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,033,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $384,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabaud & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Stryker by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA now owns 6,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 186,249 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 3.6%

SYK opened at $378.62 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $387.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.35.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

