UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Grows Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth $25,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Up 0.5%

CB stock opened at $267.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.35. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $252.16 and a 12 month high of $306.91.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total transaction of $2,869,544.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 247,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,526,158.62. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CB

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.