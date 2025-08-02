Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,910 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 16,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $202.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 172.48% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered Apple to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

