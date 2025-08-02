IFG Advisory LLC Sells 684 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,257,000 after purchasing an additional 487,823 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,314,000 after purchasing an additional 269,925 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,591,000 after purchasing an additional 46,713 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,429,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,930,000 after purchasing an additional 136,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2,704.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $188.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.91. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $169.01 and a 1 year high of $234.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $224.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.