Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Cummins by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of CMI opened at $355.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $334.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.27. The stock has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.02 and a 12 month high of $387.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Director John H. Stone purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,441 shares in the company, valued at $810,607.28. The trade was a 69.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CMI

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.