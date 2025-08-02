IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,012,000 after acquiring an additional 902,226 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 5,036.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 871,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,681,000 after acquiring an additional 854,732 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in IQVIA by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,282,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $841,461,000 after acquiring an additional 712,958 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 965,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,691,000 after acquiring an additional 655,153 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 954,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,528,000 after buying an additional 439,649 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IQV opened at $182.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $252.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $1,102,290.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,178.90. The trade was a 17.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $105,149.97. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,352.30. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. HSBC cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Hsbc Global Res cut IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.62.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

