Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 10,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.68.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of DLR stock opened at $172.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.33 and its 200-day moving average is $164.02. The stock has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.95 and a 52-week high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

