Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires 114 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in CBRE Group by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $153.89 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.17 and a 12-month high of $161.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.22. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $254,585.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,371 shares in the company, valued at $13,603,396.10. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,340. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,031 shares of company stock worth $1,139,304. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile



CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

