Malaga Cove Capital LLC Buys 328 Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in BlackRock by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $2,158,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $1,091.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,130.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,040.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $981.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total value of $20,301,321.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,617,148. This trade represents a 48.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.28, for a total transaction of $16,641,167.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 263,751 shares in the company, valued at $296,002,472.28. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BLK. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,151.21.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

