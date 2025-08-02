J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Purchases 48,334 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,334 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $61,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $167.33 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99. The stock has a market cap of $402.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.60.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Leerink Partners downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Benchmark upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

