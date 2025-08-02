Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 71,761 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,761 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,238,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 131,954 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 110,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 14,922 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,022,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 364,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.48 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 1,520.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AGNC Investment

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, Director John D. Fisk sold 20,278 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $195,682.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 112,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,410.25. This trade represents a 15.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 11,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $105,710.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 128,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,990.71. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,496 shares of company stock valued at $450,673 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.